New Suit

Chubb subsidiaries Federal Insurance and Westchester Fire Insurance were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action, filed by Messer Caparello P.A. on behalf of Tampa Bay Workforce Alliance Inc. and CareerSource Pinellas, seeks a declaration as to the defendants' duties and obligations under a directors and officers policy in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00602, WorkNet Pinellas, Inc. d/b/a CareerSource Pinellas et al v. Federal Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 3:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Tampa Bay Workforce Alliance Inc

WorkNet Pinellas, Inc. d/b/a CareerSource Pinellas

Plaintiffs

Messer Caparello

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

Westchester Fire Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute