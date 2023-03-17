Chubb subsidiaries Federal Insurance and Westchester Fire Insurance were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action, filed by Messer Caparello P.A. on behalf of Tampa Bay Workforce Alliance Inc. and CareerSource Pinellas, seeks a declaration as to the defendants' duties and obligations under a directors and officers policy in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00602, WorkNet Pinellas, Inc. d/b/a CareerSource Pinellas et al v. Federal Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
March 17, 2023, 3:48 PM