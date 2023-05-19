Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Whelan Mellen & Norris on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and law firm Gallivan White & Boyd to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by the Kahn Law Firm on behalf of Robert C. Workman, the estate of James K. Workman and other defendants. The suit alleges that the defendants created false documents to deny an automobile insurance coverage claim. The case is 2:23-cv-02133, Workman et al v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Kelly Workman Tick

Matthew T Workman

Robert C Workman

Plaintiffs

Kahn Law Firm

defendants

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

Gallivan White & Boyd PA

defendant counsels

Whelan Mellen And Norris LLC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims