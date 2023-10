News From Law.com

After taking the unusual step of having trial proceedings continue through a Saturday, a suburban Philadelphia jury handed up a defense verdict in a medical malpractice suit involving a leg amputation. But both longtime litigators can now add that distinction to their resumes after the defense in the suit Benjamin v. Monaco presented the majority of its case during proceedings that lasted much of the day Saturday, Sept. 30.

Pennsylvania

October 04, 2023, 3:06 PM

nature of claim: /