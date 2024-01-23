Who Got The Work

Ilana H. Eisenstein and Marie Bussey-Garza of DLA Piper have entered appearances for Starbucks in a pending trademark lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 18 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Young Law Group and James & Hoffman on behalf of Workers United, seeks to declare that the plaintiff's use of Starbucks Workers United does not constitute trademark infringement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter, is 2:23-cv-04036, Workers United v. Starbucks Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 23, 2024, 8:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Workers United

Plaintiffs

James & Hoffman, P.C.

Young Law Group

Mary Joyce Carlson

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

defendant counsels

DLA Piper

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims