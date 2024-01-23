Ilana H. Eisenstein and Marie Bussey-Garza of DLA Piper have entered appearances for Starbucks in a pending trademark lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 18 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Young Law Group and James & Hoffman on behalf of Workers United, seeks to declare that the plaintiff's use of Starbucks Workers United does not constitute trademark infringement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter, is 2:23-cv-04036, Workers United v. Starbucks Corporation.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
January 23, 2024, 8:35 AM