Workers Have New Incentives to Snitch to Feds, Skipping Inte...

A new Department of Justice program that offers cash rewards to whistleblowers will give employees an additional incentive to take allegations of misconduct straight to the feds, bypassing internal ethics hotlines companies count on to ferret out suspicious behavior before it becomes a crisis. The initiative joins a litany of other federal whistleblower programs that have sprung up in recent years. For example, a Securities and Exchange Commission program that launched in 2011 has doled out $1.9 billion to 397 whistleblowers.

July 01, 2024, 7:20 AM