Workers Comp Immunity May Not Shield Construction Company Ow...

An en banc Pennsylvania Superior Court panel held Thursday that immunities protecting employers from work-injury suits might not shield the owner of a construction company from a worker's negligence action. The defendants contended that the ruling "would expose thousands of small business owners, who choose to organize their businesses into a corporation or limited liability company, personally liable to employees for work-related injuries, even though those employees were eligible for and received workers compensation benefits."

December 08, 2023, 3:45 PM

