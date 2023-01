News From Law.com

The Georgia Court of Appeals will soon decide whether an employer's insurance should have to pay for an injured daycare worker's medical treatment by her preferred physician. Workers' compensation lawyers on either side of the case are at odds about whether strict liability applied to the employer's legal requirement to display a poster informing its employees of a list of physicians from whom they may seek treatment if injured on the job.

Georgia

January 26, 2023, 11:12 AM