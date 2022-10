News From Law.com

A division of the Court of Appeals of Arizona has affirmed a decision from the Industrial Commission of Arizona that a worker broke her leg, not her hip, resulting in a fixed amount of compensation. The decision turned on whether the plaintiff's disability was scheduled or unscheduled. The case is Robbins v. The Industrial Commission of Arizona, 2022 Ariz. App. Unpub. LEXIS 788 (Ariz. Ct. App. 2022).

Arizona

October 24, 2022, 9:09 AM