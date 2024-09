Breaking News From Law.com

On Tuesday, enterprise management cloud provider Workday announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire contract lifecycle management (CLM) provider Evisort. The acquisition is expected to close during Q3 of Worday's fiscal year 2024, which ends Oct. 31. Orrick Herrington & Suttcliffe is advising Workday in the transaction, while Goodwin Procter is advising Evisort and its shareholders. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

AI & Automation

September 17, 2024, 12:34 PM