News From Law.com

A work-sharing arrangement between a New York City lawyer and another from New Jersey has broken down amid accusations of fraud and exploitation. In 2020, Morristown, New Jersey lawyer Bruce Baldinger sought help from Andrew Mancilla of New York on a few litigation matters, but a dispute later erupted over what portion of the fees Mancilla should receive.

Legal Services

August 24, 2022, 2:49 PM