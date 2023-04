News From Law.com

After working for years with lawyers from Burns Charest on the EpiPen price-fixing class action, Boies Schiller Flexner partner Matthew Tripolitsiotis has moved to the Dallas-based litigation boutique as a partner in New York, where the firm may launch an office. Tripolitsiotis, who worked on large antitrust lawsuits through his 19-year career, left Boies Schiller on March 31, and will start work at his new firm on Monday.

Legal Services - Large Law

April 26, 2023, 11:34 AM

nature of claim: /