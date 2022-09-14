Word Choice Matters. Appellate Judges Talk Collegiality on t...

News From Law.com

With many new judges confirmed to federal appeals courts in the past few years, Judge Raymond Lohier said now is an ideal time to reinforce the importance of collegiality in the judiciary. "This is of course not a new problem. … [But] it's worth revisiting and being a little concerned about and making sure the judges are aware that language matters, that word choice matters with respect to their colleagues," Lohier said during a wide-ranging discussion hosted by the American Law Institute.

September 14, 2022, 4:37 PM