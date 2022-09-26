New Suit - Employment

Revolution Foods PBC, a community feeding program provider, a member of its board of directors and its current and former CEO were hit with an employment lawsuit Saturday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of former Revolution CFO Thomas Wooton, who contends that defendants failed to pay him his accrued vacation wages after he was wrongfully terminated while on paternity leave. The suit is backed by Boyer Wenter LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05456, Wooton v. Revolution Foods, PBC et al.

California

