Who Got The Work

Rawle & Henderson partner John J. Snyder has entered an appearance for Artsana U.S.A. Inc. d/b/a Chicco and the Boppy Company in a pending product liability lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 28 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Kline & Specter on behalf of Zaleiph Wooten and Tawana Patina Reid, contends that newborns placed in the Boppy Original Newborn Lounger are at an increased risk of risk of asphyxiation and death due to the angles and the padding of the lounger. Co-defendant Walmart is represented by McDonnell & Associates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen S. Marston, is 2:22-cv-04341, Wooten v. The Boppy Company, LLC et al.