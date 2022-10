Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Mayer LLP on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Sanderson Farms and other defendants to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Goudarzi & Young on behalf of Nicholas Wooten, who claims he was injured while working for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-00409, Wooten v. Sanderson Farms, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 21, 2022, 6:54 PM