Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Ocean Point Terminals and other defendants to Virgin Islands District Court. The suit was filed by Lee J. Rohn & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff claiming lung damage. The case is 1:23-cv-00012, Wooten v. Limetree Bay Terminals d/b/a Ocean Point Terminals et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 18, 2023, 12:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Nicole Wooten

Plaintiffs

Lee J. Rohn & Associates

defendants

Limetree Bay Refinery, LLC

Limetree Bay Terminals d/b/a Ocean Point Terminals

Port Hamilton Refining & Transportation

West Indies Petroleum Ltd.

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims