New Suit - Contract

Wiggin and Dana filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of Wooster Mountain Realty LLC. The complaint, which arises after the defendant allegedly defaulted on a loan for $2.7 million to open a medical proton therapy facility, pursues claims against Stephen Courtney and Danbury Proton LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01266, Wooster Mountain Realty LLC v. Danbury Proton LLC et al.

Health Care

October 11, 2022, 5:18 PM