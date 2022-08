Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nexsen Pruet on Monday removed a lawsuit against Countybank to South Carolina District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by the Horton Law Firm on behalf of Michael Wooles. The case is 8:22-cv-02808, Wooles v. Countybank.

Banking & Financial Services

August 23, 2022, 12:19 PM