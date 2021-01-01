New Suit - Employment

The Walt Disney Company, Twenty-First Century Fox and Ryan Murphy Productions were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The court action was brought by the Keches Law Group on behalf of Patricia Woodward, as personal representative of the estate of her late husband Paul Woodward. The suit contends that Paul contracted, and later died of, COVID-19 in the course of his employment while working on the production set of 'American Horror Story' in March 2021. The complaint accuses the defendants of violating and failing to enforce their own COVID-19 safety protocols as well as other occupational industry standards designed to keep the employees safe during the pandemic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-10016, Woodward v. Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation et al.