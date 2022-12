Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against LM General Insurance Company to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, for underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Ekker, Kuster, McCall & Epstein on behalf of Lauren A. Woodward. The case is 2:22-cv-01832, Woodward v. LM General Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 21, 2022, 5:27 AM