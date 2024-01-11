Who Got The Work

Auto-Owners Insurance has tapped attorneys Michael Gibbons and Raymond E. Walden of the Woodke & Gibbons as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a hailstorm, was filed Nov. 27 in Nebraska District Court by the Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Jill Woodward. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Cheryl R. Zwart, is 4:23-cv-03224, Woodward v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

Plaintiffs

Jill Woodward

Plaintiffs

Hair, Shunnarah Law Firm

defendants

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Woodke, Gibbons Law Firm

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute