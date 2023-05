New Suit - Patent

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Woodstream Corp., maker of Perky Pet-brand bird feeders. The suit targets Nature's Way Bird Products over its allegedly infringing 'Squirrel Shield Seed Defender' feeder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00962, Woodstream Corporation v. Nature's Way Bird Products, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 11, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Woodstream Corporation

Plaintiffs

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

defendants

Nature's Way Bird Products, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims