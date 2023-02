New Suit - Patent

Nature's Way Bird Products was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on behalf of Woodstream Corp., alleges that the defendant's Artisan Gravity Hummingbird feeder infringes two patents owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00294, Woodstream Corp. v. Nature's Way Bird Products LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 15, 2023, 6:20 PM