Removed To Federal Court

Doerner Saunders Daniel & Anderson removed a consumer class action against HomeServe USA Repair and other defendants to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Indian and Environmental Law Group, accuses the defendant of false advertising in connection with HomeServe's electrical line service plan. The case is 4:23-cv-00283, Woodstock v. Public Service Company of Oklahoma et al.

Energy

July 07, 2023, 9:39 PM

Plaintiffs

John C Woodstock

Plaintiffs

Indian And Environmental Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Public Service Company of Oklahoma

Homeserve USA Repair Management Corp.

North American Warranty Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

Doerner Saunders Daniel Anderson

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct