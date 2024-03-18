Who Got The Work

Wayne E. George of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Thomas J. Pappas of Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer have stepped in to represent Steven Berry, Phillip Cole and other defendants in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The action was filed Jan. 31 in New Hampshire District Court by Pastori Krans PLLC on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was subjected to disparate treatment based on national origin and disability. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone, is 1:24-cv-00027, Woods v. Westbridge Inc. et al.

New Hampshire

March 18, 2024, 10:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Gordon Woods

Plaintiffs

Pastori Krans PLLC

defendants

Kevin Keefe

Mary Woods

Phillip Cole

Stacie Lucius

Steven Berry

Westbridge Inc.

defendant counsels

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

Primmer Piper Eggleston & Cramer

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA