Walmart was hit with a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in New Mexico District Court. The suit was brought by Coyle & Benoit and Andy Ray Law on behalf of a former manager who was allegedly terminated after contracting COVID-19 and exercising FMLA leave to care for himself, his wife and his wife's grandmother, who eventually died from the disease. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00357, Woods v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP.

April 26, 2023, 8:42 PM

Benjamin Woods

Coyle & Benoit, PLLC

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA