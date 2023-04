Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a civil rights and digital privacy lawsuit against Prime Comms Retail to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Kell Alterman & Runstein on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was sexually harassed by an employee, who also allegedly viewed her private photos without consent. The case is 3:23-cv-00527, Woods v. Prime Comms Retail, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 10, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Brittany Jo Woods

Plaintiffs

Kell Alterman Runstein

defendants

Prime Comms Retail, LLC

Prime Communications, L.P.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims