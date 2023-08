New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Gambling website Bovada was hit with a consumer class action on Aug. 8 in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Mehr Fairbanks Trial Lawyers, alleges that Bovada's operations violate Kentucky's anti-gambling laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00053, Woods v. Morris Mohawk Gaming Group et al.

Gaming & Esports

August 08, 2023, 7:09 PM

