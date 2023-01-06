New Suit

Equity Residential and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The suit was filed by a pro se month-to-month tenant who contends that the defendants failed to provide her with a smoke free environment at the Arlington Courthouse Plaza Apartments in accordance with her lease agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00013, Woods v. Equity Residential, et al.

Real Estate

January 06, 2023, 5:26 AM