New Suit - Employment

Abbott Laboratories, an Illinois-based health care company, and other defendants were sued Thursday in Maine District Court over alleged employment law breaches. The court action was brought by White & Quinlan on behalf of Jamaura Woods, who claims she was wrongfully terminated for reporting wage-and-hour violations and poor working conditions for Abbott production specialists who worked assembling COVID-19 test kits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00389, Woods v. Allegis Group Inc et al.