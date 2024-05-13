Woods Rogers Rebrand Is More Than Just a Shortened Name | La...

News From Law.com

What's in a name? For the traditionally-named law firm, the answer is often a list of the founding partners' family names that doesn't always roll off the tongue. No wonder how in the age of online branding and search engine optimization, the most well-known law firms have downsized to one or two. Leaders at Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black, a Virginia-based firm whose name was formed by a merger between Woods Rogers and Vandeventer Black in 2022, decided its name was too unwieldy to bring its post-merger identity to market. As of Monday, the firm shortened its moniker to Woods Rogers and went public with a refreshed logo and color palette, following a nine-month process with help from two outside branding agencies.

May 13, 2024, 11:17 AM

