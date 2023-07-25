New Suit - Contract

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Ocean Conservation, Exploration and Education Foundation and Alexandros Moukas on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Blank Rome, accuses the defendant of breaching a vessel charter agreement by failing to make charter payments, keep the boat in good repair and cover wages, health insurance and travel expenses for crewmembers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06420, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution v. Ocean Conversation, Exploration and Education Foundation et al.

July 25, 2023, 4:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Plaintiffs

Blank Rome

defendants

Alexandros Moukas

Ocean Conversation, Exploration and Education Foundation

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute