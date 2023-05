Removed To Federal Court

Lyft removed a wrongful death lawsuit Wednesday to Nevada District Court. The suit, pertaining to a fatal motor vehicle collision, was brought by attorney Dan M. Winder on behalf of Melinda Hotchkins and Lillian Woods. Lyft is represented by Reisman Sorokac. The case is 2:23-cv-00807, Woods et al v. Lyft, Inc.

May 24, 2023, 6:39 PM

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims