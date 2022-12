New Suit

Bank of America and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit on Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Kehinde Olatunji Adedeji and Woodron International. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-12123, Woodron International Co. LLC et al. v. Bank of America et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 14, 2022, 7:01 PM