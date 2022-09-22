New Suit - Trademark

Harter Secrest & Emery filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Western District Court on behalf of farm equipment supplier Woodmaxx Power Equipment Ltd. The complaint pursues claims against House of Contractors Inc., a construction equipment supplier, for allegedly advertising and selling woodchippers and backhoe attachments on its websites by using WoodMaxx product numbers and pictures without permission or authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00719, Woodmaxx Power Equipment Ltd. v. House of Contractors, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

September 22, 2022, 6:48 AM