Who Got The Work

Bob Heary of Barclay Damon has entered an appearance for Finger Lakes Performing Provider Systems in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed May 23 in New York Western District Court by the Law Office of Lindy Korn on behalf of a learning and development manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after complaining to upper management about disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa, is 6:24-cv-06327, Woodman v. Finger Lakes Performing Provider System.

Business Services

July 08, 2024, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrea Woodman

Plaintiffs

Electric Tower

Defendants

Finger Lakes Performing Provider Systems

defendant counsels

Barclay Damon

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation