New Suit - Trade Secrets

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Woodhull LLC, a copier repair company. The suit pursues claims against former sales employee Robert L. Manilla for allegedly breaching his non-disclosure and non-solicitation agreements in favor of direct competitor, Flex Technology Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00057, Woodhull, LLC v. Manilla.

Business Services

February 21, 2023, 3:59 PM