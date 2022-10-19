Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kelley Kronenberg on Wednesday removed an insurance lawsuit against United Property & Casualty Insurance Co. to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed by Robichaux, Mize, Wadsack, Richardson & Watson and the Pandit Law Firm on behalf of David Woodham and Freda Woodham. The case is 1:22-cv-05752, Woodham et al v. United Property & Casualty Insurance Co.

Insurance

October 19, 2022, 4:02 PM