Morgan, Lewis & Bockius partners Thomas Cullen Wallace and Eric Meckley have stepped in to represent Twitter, its parent company X Corp., and Elon Musk in a pending employment class action. The suit, filed July 18 in Delaware District Court by Christensen & Dougherty and Kamerman, Uncyk, Soniker & Klein, accuses the defendants of failing to honor severance payment promises made to Twitter employees before Musk’s sweeping layoffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:23-cv-00780, Woodfield v. Twitter, Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
September 01, 2023, 8:29 AM