New Suit - Employment Class Action

Twitter, its parent company X Corp. and Elon Musk were hit with an employment class action Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Christensen & Dougherty, accuses the defendants of failing to honor severance payment promises made to Twitter employees before Musk’s sweeping layoffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00780, Woodfield v. Twitter, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 18, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Chris Woodfield

Plaintiffs

Christensen & Dougherty LLP

defendants

Twitter, Inc.

X Corp.

X Holdings Corp.

Elon Musk

X Holdings I, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches