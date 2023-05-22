New Suit

The Hanover Insurance Group and certain subsidiaries were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from wind and hail, was filed by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis on behalf of the Woodburn Crossing Homeowners Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00071, Woodburn Crossing Homeowners Association, Inc. v. The Hanover American Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 22, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Woodburn Crossing Homeowners Association, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Howard Stallings From Hutson

defendants

Hanover American Insurance Company

The Hanover Insurance Company

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

The Hanover American Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute