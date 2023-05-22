The Hanover Insurance Group and certain subsidiaries were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim arising from wind and hail, was filed by Howard, Stallings, From, Atkins, Angell & Davis on behalf of the Woodburn Crossing Homeowners Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00071, Woodburn Crossing Homeowners Association, Inc. v. The Hanover American Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
May 22, 2023, 3:25 PM