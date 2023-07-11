Removed To Federal Court

First American Title Co. on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on behalf of Woodbridge Hospitality LLC, a real estate investor. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to properly facilitate a 1031 exchange for the sale of a property. The defendant is represented by Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae; and Giles Law. The case is 2:23-cv-01271, Woodbridge Hospitality LLC v. First American Title Company.

Banking & Financial Services

July 11, 2023, 3:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Woodbridge Hospitality LLC

Plaintiffs

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

First American Title Company

defendant counsels

Early Sulivan Wright Gizer & Mcrae

Giles Law PLLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract