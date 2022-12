Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gaffney Lewis LLC on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dollar General to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Wukela Law Firm on behalf of a patron who claims that he fell and was injured on the store premises due to negligent maintenance. The case is 4:22-cv-04695, Woodberry v. Dolgencorp, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 30, 2022, 9:08 AM