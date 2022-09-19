Who Got The Work

Mayer Brown partner Marcus A. Christian has stepped in to defend Boeing Employees Credit Union Financial Services Inc. in a data breach class action. The suit, filed Aug. 4 in Washington Western District Court by Tousley Brain Stephens, The Lyon Firm, and Chestnut Cambronne, brings claims in connection with a 2022 data breach that exposed private information of approximately 350,000 individuals. The credit union is also represented by Summit Law Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones, is 2:22-cv-01093, Woodard v. Boeing Employees Credit Union Financial Services Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

September 19, 2022, 9:24 AM