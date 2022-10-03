New Suit

Bank of America was sued Monday in North Carolina Middle District Court for allegedly facilitating an 'elaborate scam' which defrauded plaintiffs of millions of dollars. The lawsuit, filed by J.C. White Law Group, asserts that plaintiffs George Woodard and Ruth Woodard were led to believe that they had won an $8 million prize by a third party, who compelled the couple to submit over $381,000 in fraudulent 'upfront' charges. The suit further contends that the defendant failed to respond to the plaintiffs' concerns when reimbursements did not appear in their accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00838, Woodard et al v. Bank Of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

October 03, 2022, 6:44 PM