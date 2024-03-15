Who Got The Work

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings partner Anne Knox Averitt has entered an appearance for the Shelby County Board of Education and Dr. Lewis Brooks in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment law breaches. The action, filed Jan. 30 in Alabama Northern District Court by McPhillips Shinbaum on behalf of a veteran, accuses the defendants of violating the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 (USERRA) by refusing to issue salary increases for the plaintiff, despite salary increases being a part of the defendant's USERRA policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala, is 2:24-cv-00112, Wood v. Shelby County Board of Education et al.

Education

March 15, 2024, 8:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Sherry Wood

Plaintiffs

K. David Sawyer

defendants

Dr. Lewis Brooks

Shelby County Board of Education

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches