Who Got The Work

Michael L. Banks of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius and Alexandra Grande of Holland & Hart have stepped in as defense counsel to Red Hat, an IBM subsidiary, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion and sex. The complaint was filed May 8 in Idaho District Court by Roberts | Freeborn on behalf of white man who was employed by the defendants as a senior director. The plaintiff argues that he was subjected to discriminatory treatment and terminated because of Red Hat's DEI policies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raymond Edward Patricco Jr., is 2:24-cv-00237, Wood v. Red Hat, Inc.

Technology

June 24, 2024, 10:05 AM

