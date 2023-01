New Suit - Contract

Jones Family LP and Jeanne W. Jones were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Wyoming District Court. The suit, brought by Snell & Wilmer on behalf of Ryan Wood, accuses the defendants of selling ranch property to a third party in violation of the plaintiff's right of first refusal under a prior real estate deal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00007, Wood v. Jones Family LP et al.

Real Estate

January 11, 2023, 5:30 PM