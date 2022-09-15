New Suit - Employment Class Action

Flynn Restaurant Group, the operator of Taco Bell and Pizza Hut franchises, and other defendants were hit with a wage-and-hour class action Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought by Barrett, Johnston, Martin & Garrison and Biller & Kimble, accuses defendant of failing to reimburse Pizza Hut delivery drivers for delivery-related expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00110, Wood v. Hut American Group LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 15, 2022, 4:50 AM