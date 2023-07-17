Who Got The Work

Jennifer Monrose Moore and Sarah G. Hock of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Catalent Pharma Solutions in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed June 1 in Florida Middle District Court by the Berman Law Firm on behalf of a finisher who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for taking frequent FMLA leave for his disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven, is 8:23-cv-01235, Wood v. Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 17, 2023, 4:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Terry Wood

Plaintiffs

Berman Law Firm, PA

defendants

Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination